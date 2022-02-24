Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia's Saied will bar foreign funding for civil society

February 24, 2022 at 5:06 pm | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, News, Tunisia
President of Tunisia, Kais Saied (Far C) chairs a meeting in Tunis, Tunisia on 27 January 2022 [Tunisian Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
 February 24, 2022 at 5:06 pm

Tunisia's President, Kais Saied, said on Thursday he will outlaw foreign funding for civil society organisations as he tries to remake the country's politics after establishing one-man rule.

Civil society organisations, including some that have had funding from Western democracies, have played a significant role in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy, Reuters reports.

"Non-governmental organisations must be prevented from accessing external funds … and we will do that," Saied said, saying the change was needed to stop foreign interference in the country.

Last summer, Saied suspended the elected parliament and assumed executive power before brushing aside the Constitution to say he will rule by decree during an interim period.

This month, he also moved against the country's judiciary, seen as the last significant Tunisian institution of State still able to act as a check on his power, by dissolving the top judicial council.

Saied has justified his acts as necessary to save Tunisia from years of political and economic stagnation that came to a head last year amid protests during a COVID-19 spike. He has denied having dictatorial ambitions.

