Israel occupation wounds tens of Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces clash with Palestinians in a rally marking the 28th anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre in Hebron, West Bank 25, 2022 [Mamoun Wazwaz / Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces have shot and wounded tens of Palestinian protesters in several areas across the occupied Palestinian West Bank on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli occupation forces injured at least 22 Palestinians during anti-occupation protests in the villages of Beita, Qaryut and Beit Dajan, in the outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that five protesters were wounded in Beit Dajan and one in Beita.

Meanwhile, the PRCS reported that six protesters were wounded when the Israeli occupation forces opened fire and threw tear gas at Palestinian protesters in Qaryut.

Israeli forces clash with Palestinians in a rally marking the 28th anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre in Hebron, West Bank 25, 2022 [Mamoun Wazwaz / Anadolu Agency]

According to the PRCS, three other Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli occupation crackdown on anti-occupation protests in Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilia.

Besides shooting and wounding protesters, the Israeli occupation forces kidnapped Palestinian youth Mohammad Aqel, 25, beat him and detained him.

In Hebron, tens of Palestinians suffered suffocation due to tear gas thrown at them by the Israeli occupation forces while marching to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the massacre at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

On 25 February, 1994, extremist settler Baruch Goldstein broke into the Ibrahimi Mosque during dawn prayer and opened fire at the worshippers, killing 29 and wounding over 100.

