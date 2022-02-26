League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds hails Arab Parliament's support for Palestine prisoners

The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds on Friday hailed Arab Parliament's support for Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, Quds Press reported.

In a letter sent by Director-General of the league Mohammad Makram Balawi to President of the Arab Parliament Adel Bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi, the former thanked the latter for considering Palestinian prisoners as "freedom and independence prisoners".

Balawi also thanked Arab Parliament for adopting an approach to internationalise the issue of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails.

He also called for the parliaments of Arab and Muslim nations to:

Urgently take action in support for the Palestinian prisoners.

Arab Parliament also called on the international community to hold a conference to discuss the issue of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails.

Al-Asoomi also urged the United Nations (UN), the International Committee of the Red Cross and international rights and humanitarian NGOs to form a fact-finding mission to visit Israeli prisons.

He also hailed Amnesty International's report that reiterated that Israel is an apartheid state and confirmed that the Israeli violations against Palestinians amount to war crimes.

