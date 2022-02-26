Turkey to send humanitarian aid convoy to Ukraine

The Turkish Red Crescent and state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Friday that they would send a humanitarian aid convoy to Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reported.

Head of the Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kinik posted on Twitter that the convoy will "address urgent basic needs" and "coordinate with Red Cross Ukraine."

Kinik added: "Our teams are being deployed to the region with warehousing tents, family-type tents and mobile catering vehicles," pointing out that these materials would be given to evacuees and internally-displaced people.

AFAD confirmed that five trucks of humanitarian aid, including food, blankets, bedding, hygiene materials and tents, would be sent to Ukraine with a humanitarian team.

Moscow officially recognised Ukraine's regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states earlier this week, followed by the start of a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday.

Russia's war on Ukraine entered its third day on Saturday, with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops were heading toward the capital, Kyiv, from several directions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighbouring country, but wanted to "demilitarise" and "denazify" Ukraine.