Michel Aoun: Isolating Hezbollah will lead to civil war in Lebanon

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said isolating Hezbollah will lead to civil war in Lebanon.

In an interview with Asas news site, Aoun said: "Isolating Hezbollah means a civil war."

Regarding Hezbollah's handling of the indirect talks with Israel regarding maritime demarcation, Aoun explained that the group "was logical, leaving the government to deal with this file."

"Hezbollah supports what will be decided in this area in light of the results of the negotiations and the official line that will be adopted," he said.

According to Aoun, so far the talks are about four lines representing borders between Lebanon and Israel.

"Line 1 is where Israel has asked to be its border, then the Hof Line and Line 23, which had been drawn with international recognition," Aoun said, adding that Line 29 is where the Lebanese military delegation considered a "negotiating line for Lebanon" which had been drawn by Lebanon without international recognition, to improve its negotiating position.

