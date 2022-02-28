Putin rejects Israel's offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's offer to mediate in an effort to end the war on Ukraine, the Globes reported yesterday.

According to the Globes, Russian media reported that Putin declined Bennett's offer for Israel to mediate and stressed that the Ukrainian leaders had already received a proposal to negotiate in Belarus.

Putin has called Ukrainian authorities "terrorists" and "neo-Nazis".

Bennett had said he was willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, and that "Israel is willing to help if it is asked, and at any time, to settle the crisis and bring the sides together."

A diplomatic source told the Jerusalem Post that "Putin was open to Bennett's offer" which came following several requests made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Israeli daily also reported the senior diplomatic source saying that Israel is unlikely to serve as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.

READ: Israel says it evacuated Lebanese, Syrian and Egyptian citizens from Ukraine