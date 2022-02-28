Qatar, US and Russia supply 70% of Europe's gas, study find

The USA's Energy Information revealed a report that, in 2021, a large share of Europe's supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) originated in the United States, Qatar and Russia.

According to the report, the United States became Europe's largest source of LNG in 2021, followed by Qatar and Russia.

"The United States became Europe's largest source of LNG in 2021, accounting for 26 per cent of all LNG imported by European Union member countries (EU-27) and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by Qatar with 24 per cent, and Russia with 20 per cent," the report says.

READ: Saudi Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal

On the other hand, the EU seeks the way to become energy independent continent amid the Russo-Ukranian war.

In February, American President Biden hosted Sheikh Tamim over supplying European countries with liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

Last week, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, told a conference of security-focused European policymakers:

"A strong European Union cannot be so reliant on an energy supplier that threatens to start a war on our continent."

She complained that Russia's state-owned gas company, Gazprom, was delivering the bare minimum of gas this winter, even though price and demand are through the roof — "a strange behaviour for a company," she said.