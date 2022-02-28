Saudi Arabia discovers new natural gas fields

Saudi Arabian Oil Company – Aramco has discovered a number of natural gas fields in the Empty Quarter, near its northern border and in the eastern region, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz said.

"The Shadun natural gas field was discovered in the central Region, 180 kilometres southeast of Riyadh, after gas flowed from Shadun-1 well at a rate of 27 million standard cubic feet per day, with 3,300 barrels of condensate," state- run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Bin Abdulaziz as saying.

He added that the Shehab natural gas field was also discovered in the Empty Quarter, 70 kilometres southwest of the Shaybah field, "after gas flowed from the Shehab-1 well at a rate of 31 million standard cubic feet per day".

The minister said the Al-Shorfa natural gas field was discovered in the Empty Quarter, 120 kilometres southwest of the Shaybah field, "after gas flowed from the Al-Shorfa-2 well at a rate of 16.9 million standard cubic feet per day with 50 barrels of condensate".

"The unconventional Umm Khanasser natural gas field was also discovered, in the northern border region, 71 kilometres southeast of the city of Arar, after gas flowed from Umm Khanasser-1 well at a rate of 2 million standard cubic feet per day with 295 barrels of condensate," the minister said.

He added that: "The Samna unconventional natural gas field was also discovered in the Eastern Province, south of the Ghawar field, 211 kilometres southwest of Dhahran, where gas flowed from the Samna-2 well at a rate of 5.8 million standard cubic feet per day with 24 barrels of condensate."

READ: Algeria ready to supply gas to Europe