Turkiye humanitarian aid arrives in Ukraine

Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) yesterday announced that its relief team had arrived in Ukraine to offer humanitarian aid on the battlefield.

"Our humanitarian convoy, carrying 1,536 food packages, 240 family tents, 1,680 blankets, 200 beds and 18 general purpose tents, is on its way to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine," AFAD said on Twitter.

The authority, affiliated to the Turkish interior ministry, added that its humanitarian team had set up an "aid distribution point for the people in need in Ukraine."

"We are standing with the people of Ukraine and Turkish people in the region," the state-run authority stressed.

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, days after it had recognised the independence of two Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk. The military move was condemned by international governments, prompting the European Union and the United States to impose sanctions on Moscow.

