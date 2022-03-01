Egypt may raise price of subsidised bread

Egypt's Minister of Supply and Internal Trade has said that the government is looking into gradually raising the price of subsidised bread at a time when the country's strategic wheat reserve can only last for four months.

Ali Al-Moselhy added that the agreements to purchase wheat from Russia and Ukraine are still in place. The warring countries are trying to fulfil these agreements with Egypt, which is the largest importer of wheat in the world.

According to Al-Moselhy, the Egyptian government aims to buy 5-5.5 million tonnes of local wheat, which will be in season next month. After doing so, the strategic reserve will be expected to last until November.

In an interview on Sada El-Balad television, the minister noted that Egypt's oil reserves are enough for five months. It has almost achieved self-dependency in terms of sugar.

Russia and Ukraine are among the largest exporters of wheat to Egypt. Russian imports make up about 50 per cent of the total imported by Egypt, while wheat from Ukraine makes up about 30 per cent, based on last year's figures. The Russian invasion of Ukraine thus casts a long shadow over Egypt, where bread is a staple food.

