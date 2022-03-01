Ex-Tunisia PM can be charged with illicit enrichment, Court rules

A Tunisian Court decided to refer former Prime Minister, Elyes Fakhfakh, to the indictment chamber, due to illicit enrichment through the abuse of influence during his period, local media reports.

According to the report, the Tunisian Court stated that the investigation case, published by the economic and financial judicial branches against Fakhfakh, had ended with his being referred to the indictment department for the crimes of unlawful enrichment and corruption.

In October 2020, the economic and financial judicial branches decided to open an investigation into 3 files related to Fakhfakh.

Elyes Fakhfakh is a Tunisian politician. He served as the Minister of Tourism and, starting on 19 December 2012, as the Minister of Finance as well, under Prime Minister, Hamadi Jebali. He was also the Prime Minister of Tunisia from 27 February to 2 September, 2020.

On the other hand, the Court, last January, prosecuted 19 people including the Head of Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi and former President, Moncef Marzouki, on charges of committing electoral violations.

