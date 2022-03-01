Israel soldiers throw stun grenade at 11-year-old Palestinian with special needs 

An 11-year-old Palestinian girl with special needs has been rushed to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem to treat her fractured jaw after being attacked by Israeli soldiers with a stun grenade.

Manwar Burqan was gathered with her family near Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem, to mark the ascension of the Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him), known as Israa and Miraj, whenl the occupation forces used heavy handed measures to disperse the Palestinians.

Yesterday at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, at least two Palestinian children were seriously injured, including a deaf 11-year-old girl who is now being treated for a fractured jaw and a 6-month-old hit by stun grenade fragments. Children should not be caught up in violence or harmed — UNICEF Palestine (@UNICEFpalestine) March 1, 2022

The stun grenade was thrown at Manwar, while occupation forces also sprayed skunk water at the crowd of Palestinians who could be seen running in an effort to avoid the foul water.

Manwar is deaf and attends a special needs school in the city.

It is dangerous being a Palestinian girl at Damascus Gate when Omer Bar Lev is minister of Defence. Nawar Burquan, 11 years old, a deaf special needs student, was injured by the stun grenade Israeli police threw directly at her face. pic.twitter.com/8yjfH5ELzx — Peace Now (@peacenowisrael) February 28, 2022

Additionally, videos from the incident also show a 12-year-old girl being dragged across the ground and hit with a baton by armed Israeli soldiers and then strangled with it.

Good God.

This is a 12 year old Palestinian girl being savagely beaten by IOF in Bab Al-Amoud. @amnesty @hrw pic.twitter.com/7ptxuoKXrM — SueHsy🇵🇸🇵🇸 💙💜 (@Thehopper7) February 28, 2022

Palestinian news agency, Wafa, also reported on Israeli forces shoving a Palestinian man's head onto the pavement and placing a knee on his neck, suffocating him before arresting him.

Around 25 Palestinians were injured during the brutal attacks and twenty Palestinians were arrested by occupational forces, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

READ: Israel is still killing Palestinian children