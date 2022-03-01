Netanyahu: Bennett, Lapid 'bow' heads beforeÂ US

Leader of IsraeliÂ opposition Benjamin NetanyahuÂ yesterdayÂ criticisedÂ theÂ Israeli government for failing to take action againstÂ aÂ potential nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

"In the face of the nuclear agreement with Iran, the government of Israel does nothing in the face of the rush towards the nuclear agreement that will enable Iran to obtain nuclear weapons against us, an agreement that will arrive soon," Netanyahu said.

As reportedÂ onÂ the Knesset website, he added: "Bennett and Lapid say nothing and do nothing. Bennett and Lapid are not fighting for world public opinion, they are not mobilising the US Congress. They are bowing their heads before the United States."

Netanyahu continued: "The Prime Minister of Israel has to know how to say 'no' when there is an existential issue, but Bennett and Lapid say 'yes' and bow their heads in the face of a dangerous agreement that gives Iran a great deal of money in order to arm our enemies, increase terrorism against us and build an arsenal of nuclear bombs intended to destroy us."

He condemned the government's "compliance and obsequiousness" policy.

READ: Iran Nuclear Chief says Tehran to enrich uranium to 20% even after nuclear dealÂ

"The State of Israel must continue following the staunch path that we have been on, and not the path of compliance and obsequiousness that this government is pursuing."

LamentingÂ theÂ silence of the government, he said: "If the government were fighting against Iran, it would receive backing and support from us, as I did with Sharon and Olmert, but Bennett and Lapid are doing nothing."

He added: "Israel has the ability to prevent Iran [from reaching] a nuclear weapon. Israel must firmly oppose the dangerous nuclear agreement and prevent Iran at all costs from obtaining a nuclear weapon."

"This is the most important issue that should occupy the government of Israel at this time, before this bad agreement is signed. In these days, there is no government in Israel."