Morocco's official employment rate reached 39.7% in 2021 - local media

Morocco's High Commission for Planning (HCP) reported that the official employment rate in the country stood at 39.7 per cent in 2021, local media reports.

According to the report, the employment rate in the country stood at 39.7 per cent in 2021, recording a slight increase from 2020 at 39.4 per cent, and a drop from 2019, 41.6 per cent.

The World Bank (WB) released its "Morocco Job Landscape" report last April, highlighting major structural issues burdening the development and growth of the Moroccan labour market.

Also, youth inclusion and female empowerment in the Moroccan job market are two of the biggest problems facing the country, the report says.

29 per cent of youth do not benefit from education, employment, or training as Moroccan FLFP is below 30 per cent, lower than some developing countries.

