Tunisia raises fuel prices for second time in a month

Tunisia has raised fuel prices for the second time in a month due to a sharp rise in oil prices, in an effort to rein in its budget deficit, the Energy Ministry said on Monday and Reuters reports.

According to the report, the oil prices in the country went up by about 3 per cent for the second time as the North African country is suffering from its worst financial crisis.

The price of a litre of gasoline rose to 2.220 Tunisian dinars ($0.76 cent), from 2.155, the report says.

According to the UN, joblessness ran at 13 per cent in Tunisia; in 2021 it was 18 per cent.

Also, 963,000 families, consisting of about 4 million Tunisians, suffer from poverty, out of a population of nearly 12 million.

In August, Tunisia received $741 million from the International Monetary Fund, out of $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) that the fund distributed to member states (190 countries).

