India's representative in Palestine found dead in Ramallah

India's envoy to Palestine, Mukul Arya, was found dead yesterday inside the Indian Mission in occupied Ramallah.

While the cause of his death remains unknown, Indian Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said on Twitter, he is "deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya."

"He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he added.

Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.

Om Shanti. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 6, 2022

The 38-year-old diplomat had taken over the role as India's Representative to the State of Palestine last year.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said it received with "great astonishment and shock" the news of the death of Ambassador Arya and that it is in touch with India's external affairs ministry to complete the arrangements for transporting the body.

READ: Israel to establish 'triangle of relations' with India, UAE

"As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador to closely monitor the case of death," it said in a statement.

"All parties are fully prepared to do what is required of them in such difficult and emergency circumstances. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expresses its deep sadness, loss and pain at the death of Ambassador Arya," it added.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki also extended his heartfelt condolences to his Indian counterpart Jaishankar, and through him to the Indian government as well as to Arya's family.

A 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Arya had served in the Indian embassies in the Afghan capital Kabul, in Russia's Moscow. He had worked in the ministry office in New Delhi. He also served at India's Permanent Delegation to the UNESCO in Paris.