Occupied Palestine: Israeli parliamentarian waves gun at Palestinian youths

A far-right Israeli Knesset member waved his gun in the faces of young Palestinians on Sunday near Al-Aroub refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu has reported.

Itamar Ben-Gvir was travelling on illegal settlement road route 60 in the occupied Palestinian territory when Palestinians threw stones at settlers' cars. The MK left his vehicle and aimed his gun at them.

This is the second occasion that Ben-Gvir has waved his gun at Palestinians. He did the same in Jerusalem when he attacked a Palestinian man and threatened to shoot him.

Extremist Ben-Gvir set up a tent in front of a Palestinian house under threat of eviction in Sheikh Jarrah last month. He claimed that his tent would protect Israeli Jewish settlers from alleged Palestinian violations and aggression.

All of Israel's settlements and the settlers who live in them are illegal under international law. Despite its daily violations and contempt for international law, including the crime of apartheid, the international community refuses to hold the settler-colonial state to account. This is in stark contrast to the speed in which sanctions have been applied against Russia and Russian individuals for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

