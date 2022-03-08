Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel blows up homes of 2 prisoners in Jenin

March 8, 2022 at 12:05 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians inspect the demolished house of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, Mohammed Jaradat and Omar and Gays Jaradat, which was demolished by Israeli forces, in Jenin, West Bank on 8 March 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli occupation forces today blew up the homes of two prisoners in Silat Al-Harithiya in Jenin, while several Palestinians were injured in confrontations with the Israeli forces that stormed the town this morning.

Palestinian sources said that occupation forces blew up the house Ghaith and Muhammad Jaradat.

At least eight Palestinians were wounded by live bullets and dozens suffered suffocation as a result of the use of tear gas, during confrontations with occupation forces in the town.

Local sources told WAFA news agency that the occupation forces turned Silat Al-Harithiya into a military barracks, closed all entrances to the town and prevented citizens from entering or leaving it, while a reconnaissance plane flew overhead.

