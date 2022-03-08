Israel blows up homes of 2 prisoners in Jenin

Israeli occupation forces today blew up the homes of two prisoners in Silat Al-Harithiya in Jenin, while several Palestinians were injured in confrontations with the Israeli forces that stormed the town this morning.

Palestinian sources said that occupation forces blew up the house Ghaith and Muhammad Jaradat.

At least eight Palestinians were wounded by live bullets and dozens suffered suffocation as a result of the use of tear gas, during confrontations with occupation forces in the town.

Local sources told WAFA news agency that the occupation forces turned Silat Al-Harithiya into a military barracks, closed all entrances to the town and prevented citizens from entering or leaving it, while a reconnaissance plane flew overhead.

READ: Israel wants to demolish 800 Palestinian homes in occupied Jerusalem