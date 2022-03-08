Syrian Al-Qaeda-linked group designated as 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist' by the US

The US Department of State said, on Monday, it was designating an Al-Qaeda-affiliated group that operates primarily in the Idlib, Syria as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist", Reuters reports.

In addition to the designation, the Katibat-Al-Tawhid wal-Jihad group has been added to a sanctions list, requiring all UN member states to implement an assets freeze, a travel ban and an arms embargo against the group, the State Department said in a statement.

Last October, senior Al-Qaeda leader, Abdul Hamid Al-Matar was killed by US in a drone strike in Syria.

"The removal of this Al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organisation's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," US Army stated.

The war in Syria, started in 2011, has created a complex battlefield involving foreign armies, militias and other armed proxy groups linked to Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS or Daesh) and other affiliated groups.

The war has killed around half a million people since starting in 2011, with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

READ: Pro-Assad fighters recruited by Russia to fight in Ukraine