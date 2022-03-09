Qatar 'concerned' about human rights situation in Afghanistan 

Qatar has expressed its concern about the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and called for an end to discrimination against women so that they can play an active role in Afghan society.

"Qatar is concerned about what was stated in the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Afghanistan," said Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar in Geneva, Jawhara Al-Suwaidi, at the 49th session of the Human Rights Council. She added that Qatar commends the significant decrease in armed conflicts and the number of civilian casualties since 15 August last year, when the Taliban government took over, as well as the possibilities for civilians to live in relative peace.

However, Al-Suwaidi expressed concern about the report's statement "regarding the huge negative effects of the economic and financial crisis that Afghanistan is going through, the decline in the standard of living, the rise in prices, food insecurity, and the weak provisions of healthcare services."

She stressed the need not to politicise humanitarian aid, and warned of the occurrence of a significantly negative impact on much of the human rights-related work, as a result of the continued deterioration of economic and social conditions.

