Sheikh Raed Salah: Israel's judaisation plans 'doomed to failure, demise'

Sheikh Raed Salah yesterday reiterated that Israel's plans to take over Al-Aqsa Mosque "are doomed to failure and demise," Al Resalah newspaper reported.

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation continues to implement its plans aimed at imposing full sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, he raised alarm regarding the Israeli escalation in Jerusalem, individual raids by Jewish Israeli settlers to the holy site under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

He reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque "is one of the Palestinian principles that could not be conceded through time, and it is the promise of Allah."

Many sites across Jerusalem are facing the same fate as Al-Aqsa Mosque, he said, in addition to threats of confiscation, home demolition and expulsion or detention of their owners.

"These practices consolidate our relationship with our lands and strengthentj our belief that the Israeli occupation is fading out," he said.

that 3,447 Israeli Israelis raided A-Aqsa Mosque in February compared to 2,347 in January, noting that all the raids are being carried out under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

