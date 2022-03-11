Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan teachers strike over low wages

March 11, 2022 at 9:05 am | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Sudanese teachers gather to protest against curriculum of the ministry of education in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on 6 January 2021. [Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency ]
 March 11, 2022 at 9:05 am

Teachers in Sudan yesterday held a one-day strike, in protest against low wages, Anadolu reported.

The agency said a number of schools in the capital, Khartoum, witnessed disruption in the educational process as a result of the strike.

The Sudanese Teachers' Committee, which had called for the strike, said: "Initial reports confirm the overwhelming success of the strike on its first day, with nearly 99 per cent of teachers responding to the call to strike in a number of states and 100 per cent in Khartoum." the statement said, adding that the committee intends to continue the announced strike on March 14 and 15, until all the teachers' demands are met.

Teachers held banners that read "strike for our rights", "I am a teacher .. I am on strike".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sudanese Teachers' Committee announced the strike to demand an increase in teachers' minimum monthly salary to 24,000 pounds ($40) instead of 12,000 pounds ($20).

