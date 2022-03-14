Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ex-Morocco PM slams world's 'inability' to save Ukraine

Moroccoâ€™s former Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane in Rabat, Morocco on 16 March 2017 [FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images]
Abdelilah Benkirane, the former Moroccan prime minister and secretary-general of the Justice and Development Party, has criticised "the world's inability to save Ukraine from the Russian invasion",Â AnadoluÂ reported.

Benkirane said: "Overnight, a member state of the United Nations was invaded. The world is watching, and no one can intervene to save the occupied country except with some humanitarian aid, while its citizens are killed and their homes destroyed."

"We have opponents in the east and opponents in the west who threaten us, so today I am thinking about the fate of the country."

At dawn on 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. This was met with the imposition of economic and financial sanctions against Moscow.

