FM: Sudan, UAE to cooperate militarily, economically

Sudan's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq said his country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to establish strategic economic partnerships in the fields of roads, ports and railways, as well as military cooperation and exchange of experiences, Anadolu news agency reported.

This came in remarks made by Al-Sadiq after the President of the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, returned from a four-day visit to the UAE, according to a statement issued by the council yesterday.

The statement quoted Al-Sadiq as saying: "The Sudanese and Emirati sides have agreed to establish huge strategic economic partnerships in the fields of roads, ports, railways, cooperate in the military field and the exchange of experiences."

He pointed out that the two governments and the private sector in both countries have agreed to support Sudanese banks to enable them to play their role in developing the country's economy.

"The visit touched upon the current situation in Sudan, and the state's efforts to achieve national consensus in order to stabilise the transitional period, leading to free and fair elections and handing over the reins of power to an elected civilian government," he added.

An Emirati statement on the matter was not immediately issued.

Sudan is suffering from the deterioration of its national currency as international governments refuse to support the military-led authorities who carried out a coup to topple the transition government in October 2021.