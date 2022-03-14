Moroccan largest airline operates first direct flight to Israel

Morocco's largest airline, Royal Air Maroc, took off from Morocco for Tel Aviv yesterday, marking its first direct flight to the Israeli state since the two countries normalised ties in 2020.

The national airline will operate flights from Casablanca on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

"Casablanca/Tel Aviv for 400 Euros ($440). Who would have believed it?" David Govrin, head of Israel's liaison office in the Arab state, wrote on Twitter.

"It is encouraging to see a large advertisement on a wall in Casablanca, promoting the first Royal Air Maroc flight to Tel Aviv. With that, I invite our Moroccan brothers to visit Israel and discover its culture and recognise the great place that Morocco and Moroccans hold in the hearts of Israelis," he added.

According to MAP, aviation sources confirmed a Moroccan business delegation was on the inaugural flight, delayed by three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit was originally set for December; however, the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant led to its postponement.

On 19 December, 2020, Morocco and Israel signed the so-called Abraham Peace agreement, normalising relations between the two countries. In return, the US recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

