Turkey helps evacuate UN staff

Turkey helped the United Nations to evacuate personnel belonging to several international organisations as well as foreign citizens, Turkish newspaper, Daily Sabah, reports.

According to the report, Ankara evacuated personnel with the cooperation of the United Nations as well as foreign citizens.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, also praised Turkey's efforts in a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the report says.

"Turkey is making great efforts to achieve a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war and to re-establish peace. It is also working hard on the issues of humanitarian aid and evacuations," Erdogan told Guterres.

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started on 24 February, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries including the official personnel of the institutions.

