EU representative says expulsion of Palestinians breaches Israel's legal obligations 

EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff warned on Tuesday that the expulsion of Palestinian families in the Hebron Hills would be a breach of Israel's obligations under international law.

"The residents, many of whom also exposed to settler violence, are at risk of forcible transfer," von Burgsdorff tweeted. "Beyond a devastating impact on children, women and families, expulsion would be in breach of Israel's obligations as the occupying power, a violation of international law and basic human rights."

Burgsdorff explained that EU representatives, member states and like-minded countries attended Israel's Supreme Court hearing on the permanent expulsion of more than 1,300 Palestinians from their homes in Masafer-Yatta in the South Hebron Hills.

The EU official said that he had also met with the father of Mohammed El Halabi, the Gaza director of World Vision International, who has been in an Israeli prison for over five years awaiting a verdict. His detention was renewed for the twenty-third time on 22 February.

"By keeping Halabi in detention and refraining from issuing a verdict, Israeli authorities continue to violate international law, denying him a swift, fair and impartial judicial process," tweeted von Burgsdorff. "Unless proven guilty, Halabi should be released now."

