Israel razes homes of Palestinian citizens in Umm Al-Fahm

Israeli authorities yesterday demolished two Palestinian homes in Umm Al-Fahm, in the north of the country, under the pretext that they were built without the necessary licenses.

Local sources told Quds Press that Israeli bulldozers escorted by police forces stormed Al-Hariqa area in Umm Al-Fahm and levelled two homes which were under construction.

Israel rarely issues construction licences to Palestinians living in Arab towns.

In a separate incident, the Israeli occupation army notified Palestinian citizens of its intent to demolish seven homes belonging to them in Ad-Duyuk At-Tahta village, west of Jericho.

Local sources said that Israeli soldiers stormed the village and delivered demolition notices claiming that the homes were built on state land.

Twenty families in the same village received similar demolition orders days ago.

