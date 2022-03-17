Israel forces shoot at Palestinian fishermen

Israeli occupation forces this morning attacked Palestinian fishermen off the northern coast of Gaza and forced them to return to shore, the Palestinian Information centre reported.

According to local sources, Israeli gunboats opened fire at fishermen and their boats while they were three nautical miles off the shore of As-Sudaniya area.

No one was reportedly hurt in the shooting.

Israeli naval forces remain around Gaza's fishing waters on an almost daily basis, harassing fishermen, shooting at them, damaging their boats and making arrests. Sometimes fishermen are injured or killed during gunfire attacks.

