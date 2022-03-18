Israel court orders police to return gun to extremist settler

An Israeli court in Beersheba has ordered the police to return a personal weapon of settler Zvi Sukkot, which was confiscated during a demonstration in the occupied city of Negev.

The Hebrew Makor Rishon reported that Sukkot, along with public figures and Knesset members, had in recent weeks participated in protests against the Israeli government's apparent "abandonment" of the Negev.

The newspaper quotes local sources as saying that the settler was "arrested and questioned by Rahat police during the protest," adding that police later confiscated his weapon.

The sources pointed out that the settler's lawyer appealed to the court, calling for the return of his client's weapon.

"As the police did not respond to my client's request, the court ordered a return of the weapon," the lawyer told reporters. The gun has now been returned, he added.

