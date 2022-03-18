Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel forces Palestinians to close their shops in Hebron

HEBRON, WEST BANK - DECEMBER 9: A view of shops with their shutters down as Palestinians staged a general strike in protest of Israeli plans to build a new settlement in in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on December 9, 2019. Shops and public and private institutions shut their doors as part of the strike, according to a reporter in the city. ( Mamoun Wazwaz - Anadolu Agency )
Israeli occupation forces yesterday closed the Old City of Hebron and attacked Palestinian citizens with stun grenades, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Local sources said occupation forces stormed the municipality plaza, sealed off the Old City and forced storekeepers to close their businesses. They fired stun grenades to force Palestinians out of the area.

Local residents accused the Israeli army of trying, through such practices, to limit the presence of Palestinian citizens in the Old City and force storeowners, in particular, to move from the area to make way for illegal Jewish settlers.

Occupation forces also stormed the Budrus village and Jabel At-Tawil neighbourhood in Al-Bireh City, northwest of Ramallah. They fired live ammunition and stun and tear gas grenades at Palestinians. No injuries were reported.

The Israeli attacks come as Jews in the country mark the religious holiday of Purim. For the first time, the occupation state has said it will leave crossings into the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip open during this period.

Occupied West Bank: Jewish settlers attack Israeli soldiers 

