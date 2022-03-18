Israel officers torture Palestinian prisoner suffering from chronic health problems

A Palestinian prisoner, Khalil Musa Musbah, who suffers from chronic diseases was severely abused and beaten by Israeli prison officers today at Megiddo Prison in the Negev.

Held since 2003, he is serving a 20-year prison sentence, and suffers numerous chronic health problems in the stomach, intestines and blood vessels, including blocked arteries.

Following the soldiers' abuse, Musbah was moved to the Central Asqalan Prison in southern Israel, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS).

The PPS monitoring group, today, called on all the human rights organisations as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, to intervene and ensure Musbah's safety, adding that it held the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for any deterioration in his health condition.

The group explained that the Israeli authorities routinely commit flagrant violations against the Palestinian prisoners, including depriving them of the right to healthcare, protection from infectious diseases and non-discrimination.

According to Palestinian NGOs, there are around 4,600 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 600 sick prisoners.