Israel releases PA's Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday released the Palestinian Authority's Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, on bail.

Ghaith had been in detention for 24 hours and was released on a bail of 10,000 shekels ($3,300), Arab48 reported.

Ghaith was banned by the Israeli occupation from travelling abroad via Allenby (King Hussein) Bridge between the occupation state and Jordan.

On Saturday, Israeli occupation authorities at the border crossing detained Ghaith and his aide, Marouf Al-Rifai, and informed them that they were not allowed to travel.

Ghaith was on his way to Saudi Arabia to represent Palestine in the 2022 Arab Cities Conference.

The PA official has had repeated orders issued by Israel stopping him from travelling and moving within the occupied Palestinian territories and contacting Palestinian officials.

He has also been banned from attending political meetings or gatherings in occupied Jerusalem.

The PA official has been arrested several times by Israeli occupation authorities since he assumed office as Governor of Jerusalem in August 2018.

