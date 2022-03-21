Israel slams US plan to remove Iran's Revolutionary Guards from 'terror' list

Israel's prime minister has criticised the US intention to remove Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of foreign "terror organisations". This move, said Naftali Bennett, would be "expensive".

According to a series of tweets issued by Bennett, the corps is "the largest and bloodiest terrorist organisation in the world" and, "unlike Daesh, or other organisations, it is state-sponsored." He added that this is not only an Israeli problem, but also the problem of other countries, including Washington's allies in the region.

"So far, the Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated forces have tried to kill Israelis and Americans around the world," continued the Israeli leader, "but, unfortunately, we see a determination [by the US] to sign the nuclear agreement with Iran at almost any cost… while determining that the largest terrorist organisation in the world is not a terrorist organisation."

Bennett insisted that if this "unfortunate" decision is made, the State of Israel will continue to treat the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation and act accordingly. "As always, what will determine our future is our actions, not our words."

READ: Iran has 3,000 ballistic missiles, some can hit Israel, warns US general