Luxembourg FM slams Europe's different policies for Ukraine, Syria refugees

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn criticised the discrimination between Ukrainian refugees and their Syrian counterparts.

This came in statements made by the minister to Anadolu Agency, on the sidelines of his participation in the 2022 Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

Asselborn added that his country considers what it is doing for Ukrainian refugees as a humanitarian duty, stressing the need to do the same for refugees from other regions as well.

"It is unacceptable to treat people in Europe on the basis of their skin colour, language and religion," he added.

READ: Israel's policy on Ukrainian refugees reveals its odious racism

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, which was followed by angry international reactions and the imposition of "tough" economic and financial sanctions on Moscow.

The Russian operation led to millions of Ukrainians and foreigners residing in Ukraine looking for asylum in neighbouring countries that adopted policies that differentiated between Ukrainian refugees and those of other nationalities.