Turkey to boost relations with Japan, Cavusoglu says

Turkey and Japan aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation on multilateral platforms, Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Cavusoglu, said on Saturday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, in a joint news conference with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Cavusoglu said Turkey wants to improve bilateral cooperation on multilateral platforms, and reiterated support for Japan's candidacy for the 2023-2024 UN Security Council.

"Our strategic partnership gets its strength from history and is based on our special, friendly ties. We will celebrate the 100th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2024 and have decided to start planning joint activities in this regard," he said.

After the Republic of Turkey replaced the Ottoman Empire, Japan was one of the first countries with which it established diplomatic relations in 1924.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, as of 2021, 257 Japanese companies operate in Turkey and 4 Turkish companies in Japan.

There are also many restaurants and small enterprises run by Turkish citizens in Japan.

Over the last 20 years, the Japanese FDI flow to Türkiye amount to USD 3.28 billion.