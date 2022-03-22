'Iraq Independent Coalition' MPs demand role in choosing prime minister

The Iraqi lawmaker, Adnan Al-Jabri, has said the alliance of independent lawmakers have decided to support Shia leader, Muqtada Al-Sadr's request to form a national majority government, provided that they participate in naming the prime minister.

Independent lawmakers are part of the "Independent Iraq Coalition" which had won 40 seats out of the parliament's 329 seats in last October's elections.

Iraq's Sadrist movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr has won a majority of seats in October's parliamentary elections, winning 73 seats.

The bloc has recently called on Independent representatives to attend the voting session on the President of the Republic, in preparation for the formation of a national majority government.

Since the elections, Iraq has been experiencing a political crisis due to differences over selecting the prime minister and the government's form.

Al-Sadr seeks to form a national majority government, while Shia forces demand a consensual government which includes all political forces in Parliament.

The Iraqi parliament is scheduled to convene on 26 March to elect a new president who, in turn, would ask the largest bloc in parliament to form a government within 30 days.

READ: Muqtada Al-Sadr, major figures hold talks to end Iraq's political crisis