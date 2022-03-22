Israel: 83% of Palestinian citizens have experienced state racism

The vast majority of Palestinian citizens of Israel have been exposed to one or more forms of racial discrimination by public institutions and in public places, a new poll has revealed.

The poll published by Israeli Channel 12 revealed that 83 per cent of the so-called "Arab Israelis" believe that the state practices "institutional racism" against the Arab community. Two-thirds say that they have faced discrimination within Israeli institutions.

Ethiopian Jews have also experienced discrimination, especially in public places such as shops, places of entertainment and buses and other public transportation, confirmed respondents.

Discrimination is evident in the welfare and other public services, as well as in offices. Palestinian and Ethiopian-Jewish citizens in Israel have suffered from verbal racist abuse in public places.

