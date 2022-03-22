Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: international organisations and academics call for sanctions

March 22, 2022 at 9:19 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian holds a placard reading in English " Boycott divestment, sanctions" as part of a protest during which they try to set up a tent on June 8, 2013 near the Jewish settlement of Bat Ayin and the West Bank village of Surif, west of Hebron. [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
Dozens of international organisations, human rights networks, academics and researchers from forty-five countries have called on the UN and the West to sanction Israel for its occupation of Palestine and its apartheid regime, Wafa news agency has reported.

The Secretary General of the International Academic Campaign against Occupation and Apartheid, Ramzi Odeh, said that 67 international organsations and human rights groups, as well as 279 academics and researchers, have added their names to the call for sanctions.

Odeh noted that the move reflects the global support for the just demands of the Palestinian people. He denounced the West's double standards regarding the Palestinian issue in comparison with the response to the crisis in Ukraine.

The campaign official said that the formal statement will be submitted to the meeting of the Human Rights Council at its 49th session in Geneva, which will address the issue of the Israeli occupation and the state's ongoing attacks on the Palestinian people. A letter will also be sent to EU representatives as well as embassies and representative offices in Palestine.

