Abbas: We cannot stay silent regarding Israel's theft of our water resources

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas said yesterday that it is impossible to stay silent regarding Israel's "hidden and dangerous, and almost complete looting of our water resources."

Marking World Water Day, Abbas said that the international community is required to devote this year's slogan, "Groundwater is invisible, but its impact is visible everywhere," by working to support Palestinians restore their water rights.

"The difficult conditions and Israeli obstacles will not prevent us from implementing our plans, and we will continue the development process and support more projects to build an independent water system," Abbas said.

READ: Gaza underground water supply faces dangerous salinity crisis

"How long will the world remain silent about the fate and life of our Palestinian people being held hostage by the Israeli occupier through its racist practices and its control over our resources and our legitimate rights?"

Looking for solutions, Abbas said: "The world, as it discusses these issues, should not ignore the importance of finding just solutions to the issue of water shortages that our people suffer from, which is exacerbated daily by the occupation's persistence in its violations."