Egypt increases Suez Canal transit fees to 14%

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) yesterday raised additional fees imposed on some ships transiting the canal to 14 per cent, up from seven per cent. The new rates come into effect on 1 May.

"The raise will be imposed on general cargo ships, vessels carrying vehicles, multi-purpose ships, heavy-lift vessels, general-cargo and multi-purpose ships," the SCA said in a statement.

The authority added that it would add "15 percent to the normal transit fees for oil-laden and petroleum products-laden tankers, up from current 5 percent."

The statement pointed out that the increase had come "in line with the significant growth in global trade, the waterway development, and the enhancement of the transit service."

The SCA said that the increases would come into effect "starting 1 May," explaining that it would be "revised later or called off, according to changes in global shipping."

In February, the SCA approved additional fees on a number of ships at rates ranging from five to ten per cent, they came into effect this month.

READ: Work to widen Suez Canal is under way