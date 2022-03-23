Egypt, UAE, Israel leaders meet in Sharm El-Sheikh

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and de facto ruler of the UAE, Mohammed Bin Zayed held a two-day summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

A statement issued by Bennett's office said: "The leaders discussed the ties between the three countries in the context of recent developments in the world and the region, and the ways to strengthen them on all levels."

Egyptian presidency spokesman, Bassam Radi, said the meeting included discussions on "energy, market stability, and food security", as well as other international and regional issues.

Israeli media outlets said the tripartite meeting aimed to create an alliance against Iran which includes Israel, Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf states, led by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey with American support.

Israel's Ynet News said the meeting was fully orchestrated by Israel in secret and aims to "encircle Iran".

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Israel and the UAE's opposition to removing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the US list of terrorist organisations, the paper said.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper said during the meeting, Bennett will try to ease the recent tensions between Washington and Abu Dhabi, following the latter refusal to increase oil production to compensate for Russian oil and the visit of the Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad to Dubai last week, which was not welcomed by the Americans.

Bennett will seek to persuade the UAE and Saudi Arabia to increase their oil production, "with the aim of reducing the world's dependence on Russian and Iranian oil".

Israel also seeks to help Egypt find alternative sources of wheat supply, as about 85 per cent of its wheat is sourced from Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has distributed wheat supply, causing food prices to soar in Egypt.

According to the paper, the meeting puts Israel in a position as a driver of regional stability.

