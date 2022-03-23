Ex-Qatar PM warns Gulf of West's exploitation of their wealth 

Former Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Al Thani, warned Gulf states of the West's exploitation of their wealth without taking into consideration the region's interests.

"The West forgets the Gulf states, does not treat them as equals, or on the basis of common interests, and does not remember them except when it has an urgent need," Sheikh Hamad said on Twitter.

He added: "The West, and in particular European countries, are in dire need of oil and energy, especially from our region and the GCC countries in particular", explaining that the Gulf countries have tried to conclude a free trade agreement with European countries over the course of more than 30 years but such a deal has never been signed because of Europe's procrastination.

Sheikh Hamad said the West wants to continue trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries "without a legal framework," explaining that the free trade agreement with European countries will greatly reduce the burdens of fees imposed by the European countries on GCC exports, especially oil and related products which in turn would help the economies of the Gulf countries.

READ: Qatari foreign minister to visit Moscow on Sunday, says source

"The Europeans are now in dire need of energy sources that strengthen their political and security positions, in return, there is a need to conclude this agreement as soon as possible to achieve mutual interests, which are the basis on which transactions between countries are based."

"The Gulf states need to deliver a message to the West, that they know that we, too, have interests that should not be harmed and should be achieved on the basis of mutual interests," he added.