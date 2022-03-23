Sudan pound continues to fall

The Sudanese pound yesterday devalued against the US dollar once again.

Local sources told Anadolu Agency that the US dollar exceeded 700 Sudanese pounds, compared to 675 pounds on Monday.

"The selling prices of the dollar started today's trading at 680 and reached 715 pounds, and it keeps changing," the sources said, noting that there had been an "increasing demand on the US dollar after the pound plunged."

The average selling price of the American dollar in Sudanese banks was 640 pounds, according to the sources.

In March, the country's central bank floated the pound, and relinquished its responsibility for setting the price for banks and exchange companies. After the move, the US dollar stood at 530 pounds in banks, and 575 pounds on the balck market.

