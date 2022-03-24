Algeria, Turkey hold talks to increase energy cooperation

Algerian Minister of Energy, Mohamed Arkab, met with the President of the Turkish Kalyon Enerji company, Mortada Atta, yesterday discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of energy.

This came during a meeting in Algiers, in the presence of the Turkish Ambassador Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, according to a statement by the Algerian Ministry of Energy and Mines.

"The two parties discussed cooperation between Algeria and Turkey in the field of energy and mines and discussed trade and investment opportunities between companies in the energy and mining sector [in Algeria] and the Turkish companies."

Kalyon Enerji expressed "its strong interest in the Algerian market, and its desire to invest in the fields of renewable energy, manufacturing of solar panels locally, and the exploitation of silicon, which is used in the manufacture of photovoltaic cells," according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Algerian minister expressed "Algeria's readiness to expand cooperation with Turkey to include areas of common interest."

Algeria's state-owned oil company, Sonatrach, is currently implementing a petrochemical project in the state of Adana, south of Turkey, in partnership with the Turkish Rönesans Holding Company.

