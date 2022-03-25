Portuguese / Spanish / English

'We are lost': Yemenis face eighth year of struggle as war grinds on

March 25, 2022 at 5:19 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Yemen
TAIZ, YEMEN - NOVEMBER 20: Yemeni refugees are seen as they are living under miserable conditions at makeshift tents during cold weather in Taiz, Yemen on November 20, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of women, elders and children, who have been displaced because of the several years of civil war in Yemen, struggling with starvation, took shelter in refugee camps are struggling to survive under difficult conditions. ( Abdulnasser Alseddik - Anadolu Agency )
Yemeni refugees are seen as they are living under miserable conditions at makeshift tents during cold weather in Taiz, Yemen on November 20, 2021 [Abdulnasser Alseddik - Anadolu Agency]
 March 25, 2022 at 5:19 pm

Khaled Rmeishi, 16, has spent half his life watching Yemen, and his hopes for the future, collapse under a war that has pushed millions in the long-impoverished Arabian Peninsula country deeper into poverty and hunger, Reuters reports.

Rmeishi, who is in the ninth grade, helps his family by working at his father's car repair garage in the capital, Sana'a and hopes, later, to have a trade job as a mechanic, plumber or electrician.

"When I first started my education, when I first went to school, all I saw was war … It affected my schooling, my work, it affected everyone," he said at the garage, where he washed and polished a blue sedan and fixed a bumper.

"We've wasted enough years of our lives. I hope the war will stop and that we will live in peace and security."

The war between the Iran-aligned Houthi group and a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which enters its eight year on Saturday, has killed tens of thousands of people and left 19 million people reliant on food assistance.

Some 22 million need support to access health services, 8.5 million children require education support and 16 million need help accessing potable water, according to the United Nations.

Yemen: water crisis exacerbates 'worst' humanitarian crisis

Fighting has displaced some 4 million people inside Yemen.

"We are lost, people are lost, it's as if we are buried underground," said Abdullah Hamzeh at Darwan camp near Sana'a. "My children and I are destitute; we have no income, nothing. We pray to God that this war will stop across all of Yemen."

Yemen's economy has collapsed and the flow of goods into the import-dependent country has been severely hindered by coalition restrictions on areas held by the Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed government from Sana'a in late 2014.

The United Nations has warned that the world's largest humanitarian operation in Yemen will be further scaled back, including food and health assistance, after a pledging drive raised less than a third of the $4.27 billion sought for 2022.

"Please don't forget the people of Yemen. We need your support as the international community, we need you to be active in the peace process," said Sami Fakhouri, head of the Yemen delegation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, referring to UN-led peace efforts.

Categories
Middle EastNewsYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments