Western Sahara: Red Crescent sends urgent appeal to the UN and international organisations

On Thursday, the Sahrawi Red Crescent sent an urgent appeal calling on the United Nations and humanitarian organisations to provide urgent assistance to Sahrawi refugees in order to cover their minimum needs.

The Red Crescent said, in a statement, that food security indicators show that more than 88 per cent of Sahrawi refugees are in a very vulnerable situation.

The statement added that, in light of this serious situation which the Sahrawi refugees are suffering from, the Red Crescent sent an urgent appeal to donor countries, UN agencies, international humanitarian organisations, civil society associations and the Solidarity Movement with the Sahrawi People to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the Sahrawi refugees to avoid a further deterioration of the grave humanitarian situation.

The statement added that the long-term situation of the Sahrawi refugees has become more fragile than ever, due to the serious consequences caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the new displacement wave of thousands of civilians caused by the resumption of war between parties to the conflict in Western Sahara – Morocco and the Polisario Front.

The statement confirmed that the quantity of monthly food rations provided to these refugees has decreased by more than 50 per cent, particularly in the last five months, due to the complete running out of flour and oil stocks, and the reduction of other basic foodstuff to their minimum levels.

The Saharawi Red Crescent commended Algeria for its generous and ongoing support to the Sahrawi refugees for more than 46 years; it greatly appreciated the valuable contributions made by donors to these refugees. It also highly appreciated the efforts of UN agencies, international humanitarian organisations and the Solidarity Movement with the Sahrawi People.