Morocco, Israel sign MoU on military cooperation

During an official visit of a senior Israeli military delegation, Morocco and Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on military cooperation, the Israeli army's spokesperson Avichay Adraee tweeted on Friday.

Senior Israeli military officials met with Moroccan military chief Belkhir El-Farouk in Rabat, according to Adraee, and agreed on convening a joint military commission to sign a joint action plan.

"The officials discussed the historical and cultural connection between the countries and mutual interests in the Middle East, and expressed their desire to promote extensive military cooperation," Adraee posted.

The MoU includes cooperation on military drills, intelligence and military training.

Egypt-UAE-Israel summit 'protest note' to US: Israeli media

Morocco and Israel agreed to re-establish official ties in December 2020, joining the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan.

In November, Israeli officials, including Defence Minister Benny Gantz, signed an agreement in Rabat which set the stage for today's announcement and opened the door to intelligence cooperation, arms deals and joint military training.

In a statement, the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and against Normalisation condemned normalisation and signing agreements with the "Zionist entity," stressing: "This is against the will of the Moroccans and their strategic interests."