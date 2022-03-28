Activists: 91% of people live below poverty line in northern Syria

The Syria Response Coordinators team said more than 91 per cent Syrians live below the poverty line in northern Syria.

The team said in a statement, published on Friday, that 3.3 million Syrians have reached the stage of famine, while the Syrian economy has incurred more than $650 billion in losses.

"The number of internally displaced Syrians has reached 6.9 million people, the number of Syrian refugees in asylum countries has reached 6.6 million people and the number of displaced Syrians living in refugee camps and shelters has reached 1.9 million," the statement said.

The team explained that the number of children who have dropped out of school has reached 2.65 million children, while more than 42 per cent of schools in northern Syria have been destroyed.

The percentage of destroyed infrastructure and vital projects exceeded 68 per cent.

The team noted that the prices of basic materials had doubled more than 140 times until the end of 2021.

With regards to the medical sector, the team said more than 78 per cent of hospitals and clinics were destroyed or became out of service, while more than 1.8 million civilians had been injured as a result of military operations.

The report said tens of thousands of civilians lost their lives as a result of the attacks launched by the Syrian regime and its allies, Iran and Russia, while thousands of people went missing.

