Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's ex-ruler, resurfaces in fresh photo

A new photograph of Saif Al-Islam, son of the late Libyan ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, went viral on social media platforms on Sunday, months after he had disappeared from the public scene after submitting his application to run in the Libyan presidential elections in November 2021.

Gaddafi's son appeared wearing a white shirt and a long grey beard, and was holding a Quran in front of a home library.

The photo showed his amputated fingers, which he had lost in 2011 when a group of men calling themselves "Libya revolutionaries" cut off 3 fingers from his right hand, in retaliation for threatening Libyans.

Gaddafi's son had disappeared since November, 2021, when he submitted his candidacy papers for the presidential elections in the southern city of Sebha.

An arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Saif Al-Islam over war crimes charges led the High Electoral Commission to exclude him from the initial list of candidates.

However, the Sabha court ruled in favour of his eligibility to run for the post.

READ: Libya's Bashagha says he has 'good relations' with Turkiye